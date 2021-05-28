FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Decreased by Analyst

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TVPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

