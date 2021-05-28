FY2023 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

