Gala (GALA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,549.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $78.63 million and approximately $151,549.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00914601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.48 or 0.09236309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00091255 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.