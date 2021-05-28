GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 24,102 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.86 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.82 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

