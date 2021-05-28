GAM Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,362.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,297.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,999.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

