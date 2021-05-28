GAM Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,682 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in SEA by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,456 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $260.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average is $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

