GAM Holding AG Sells 3,883 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 401,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,992,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $172.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.17 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day moving average of $187.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,007. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

