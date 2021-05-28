Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 187 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 445,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

