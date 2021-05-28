Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.