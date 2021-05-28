Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $775,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $276.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.