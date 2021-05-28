Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $886,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

