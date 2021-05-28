Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,963,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

