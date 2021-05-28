Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $250.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

