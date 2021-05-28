Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $190.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $193.26.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

