GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 17,548 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $516,086.68. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,415,838.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $672,746.28.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10.

GAMCO Investors stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.