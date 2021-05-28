Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,760 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $63,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,594,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. 8,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,593. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.