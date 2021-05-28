Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.21.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

