GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

GLOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

