GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.
GLOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.
Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
