GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $107.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.62.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. 5,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,424. GDS has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

