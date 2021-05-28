Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $148,153.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00079435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.29 or 0.00906673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.95 or 0.09196011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00091690 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

