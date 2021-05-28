Geller Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 52.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $479.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.23, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.27 and a 200-day moving average of $523.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.03 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

