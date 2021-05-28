General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,598,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $91,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

