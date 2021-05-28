Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 143,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $822.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock worth $280,140. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

