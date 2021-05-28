Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.73 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $560,052.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00324220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00185722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

