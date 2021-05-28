Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.