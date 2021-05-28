GeoDB (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $179,647.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $179,647.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00911694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.48 or 0.09377878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00091266 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,512,484 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

