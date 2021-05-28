George Bickerstaff Buys 10,000 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Bickerstaff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innoviva alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of Innoviva stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 33.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.