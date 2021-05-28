Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $3.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $452.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 435,807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

