GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Trading Down 0.3%

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 210,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,371,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

GigCapital4 Company Profile (NYSEMKT:GIG)

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

