Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

