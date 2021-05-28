Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Increased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,802 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Global Payments by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

