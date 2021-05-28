Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $33.89 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

