Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 19,551 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 2,678 call options.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

