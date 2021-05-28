Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,466. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

