GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GMS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 121,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,506. GMS has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. GMS’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

