Gmt Capital Corp Sells 520,700 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $312,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,287,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,372,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $348,869.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.23. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 228.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,753 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.