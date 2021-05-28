Golden Goose Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $363,742.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $363,742.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00324565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00188065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.00803637 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

