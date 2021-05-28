GoldFund Trading 40.8% Lower This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 45.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $332,641.18 and $1,103.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 40.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008624 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000180 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000215 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001473 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

