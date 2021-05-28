Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 692.9% in May

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 692.9% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Goldsource Mines stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 185,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,847. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
