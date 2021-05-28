Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 692.9% in May

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 692.9% from the April 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Goldsource Mines stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 185,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,847. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It owns a 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company also holds interest in the Border property which covers an area of approximately 16,703 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

