Goose Finance Market Cap Reaches $7.31 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00011629 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $1.70 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

