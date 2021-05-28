GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

