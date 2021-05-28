Grace Mellis Sells 32,348 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $326.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. Analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

