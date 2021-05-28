Graham Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Graham has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Graham stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. Graham has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.96 million, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

