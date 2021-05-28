Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the April 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.62. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,139. The firm has a market cap of $907.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of -0.52. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $239.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,996,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 1,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

