Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,697,100 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the April 29th total of 3,477,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ETHE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. 8,479,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

