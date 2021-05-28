Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $73,200.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as £732 ($956.36) and last traded at £721 ($941.99), with a volume of 308696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £715 ($934.15).

GPOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 666.10 ($8.70).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 675.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

