Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in May

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $$27.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

