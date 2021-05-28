Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 550.0% in May

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Great Wall Motor stock remained flat at $$27.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $40.37.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
