Greencore Group’s (GNCGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

