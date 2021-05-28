GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 221 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $503.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.62 and a 200 day moving average of $519.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

