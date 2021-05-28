GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 221,749,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,235,946,000 after buying an additional 8,157,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,827,000 after acquiring an additional 425,381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

